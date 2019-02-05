

CTV Atlantic





A police dog has earned a treat after helping find asenior who was reported missing Monday night.

Police Service Dog (PSD) Nico and his handler, who are part of the Halifax Regional Police K9 Unit, were called in to search a wooded area in Lawrencetown, N.S.

Police say they got a call just after 8 p.m. on Monday that a 75-year-old man had failed to return home after searching for his dog in the woods near Lawrencetown Road.

“PSD Nico and his handler initiated a track and located the man safe and sound in a wooded area,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Halifax Ground Search and Rescue also took part in the search and there was enough concern that the Eastern Shore Ground Search Rescue Team was also mobilized to help find the man.

Fortunately, he was found before they had to begin searching.

“The RCMP would like to thank the Halifax and Eastern Shore GSAR teams for their assistance,” the Mounties said in a release.