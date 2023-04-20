Police execute search warrant inside Saint John trailer park

Tactical officers are executing a search warrant at a home in the Birdland Trailer Park, the Saint John Police Force says.

The home is on Kingfisher Drive inside the trailer park -- about a 10-minute drive from the city centre.

Residents on Kingfisher and Robin Court are being asked to stay inside.

Police have closed Majors Brook Drive between the entrance to Parkway Mall and Consumers Drive, Sandpiper Road and Kingfisher Road.

More to come …