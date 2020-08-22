ESKASONI, N.S. -- Police say they've found the 14-year-old Indigenous girl who went missing last week.

RCMP say Mary Martin, who goes by Molly, is safe after she was reported missing from Eskasoni, N.S., on Aug. 13.

They say their air services unit found a fire in an isolated location in Canoe Lake around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say around 1 a.m. they made their way on the ground and found the girl and Darcy Doyle, the 47-year-old man she was believed to be travelling with around Cape Breton.

They say the youth was released while Doyle remains in custody.

The police force has been heavily criticized for issuing a localized alert for her a week after she disappeared.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 22, 2020.