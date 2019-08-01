

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police believe a 14-year-old boy has drowned in Kidston Lake in Spryfield.

"At 6:57 pm, police and Halifax Fire and Emergencies responded to Kidston Lake for a report that a youth was having trouble swimming, had gone underwater and could not be located," Halifax police said in a news release.

Police and firefighters started a search and the RCMP dive team was also called.

"Unfortunately, they were unable to find the youth," the police said. "It is believed that the youth drowned in the incident."

Police say efforts are still being made to locate him and the identity of the 14-year-old boy is not being released at this time.

They say more information will be provided when it is available.