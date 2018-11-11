

HALIFAX -- A Halifax Regional Police horse caused a bit of a disturbance at the Remembrance Day ceremony at Point Pleasant Park on Sunday.

Halifax police say the horse, named Val, and his rider were assisting with the ceremony when the officer was thrown to the ground and the pair became separated.

They say the horse continued on without the officer and a bystander got caught in the animal’s gear.

The officer and member of the public were treated for non-life threatening injuries and are said to be doing fine.

The horse was eventually caught a short distance away, and Halifax police are looking into the incident.