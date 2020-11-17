HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have identified a pair of suspects in an October break and enter into a Dartmouth residence.

Police say a residence on Paul David Crt. in Dartmouth was broken into sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Police say the suspects took tools, electronics and a wallet containing identification and financial cards.

Shortly after the theft, police say the cards were used at a number of businesses in Dartmouth and Cole Harbour, including a fast food drive-thru where surveillance footage was captured of the male suspects.

On Thursday, police asked the public for assistance in identifying the two suspects. Police say they received numerous tips from the public and have identified both suspects.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are anticipated.