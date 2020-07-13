HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have released the identity of a woman who was found dead inside her home in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday morning.

The woman has been identified as 85-year-old Eleanor Noreen Harding.

Police were first called to the home on Lynwood Drive around 11:12 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators have not said how Harding died, but they do say they are treating her death as suspicious.

Neighbours have told CTV News that Harding had lived in the community for a long time and was a widowed mother of three adult sons.

Police returned to Lynwood Drive on Monday, where they appeared to be investigating two scenes of interest -- the woman’s home and a nearby park on Wilcot Lane, which was blocked off with police tape.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and details are few at this time. They are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service and say more information will be released when possible.

Anyone with information about the incident or Harding’s recent activities is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.