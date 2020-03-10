Police identify murder victim in Saint-Ignace, N.B.
The RCMP are investigating a homicide after a woman was found unresponsive at this home in Saint-Ignace, N.B. (Kate Walker/CTV Atlantic)
HALIFAX -- Richibucto RCMP are releasing the name of a murder victim to help catch the killer.
Police say the body of 39-year-old Erika Ann Vautour of Saint-Ignace was discovered on Sunday.
An autopsy was conducted on Monday and police say investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Saint-Ignace area on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.
Richibucto RCMP say they went to a home on Saint-Ignace Road at 6:30 Sunday morning for a report of a woman who was found unresponsive.
Vautour was transported to hospital where she later died, the RCMP said in a news release.
"Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity on Saint Ignace Road between the evening of Saturday, March 7 and the morning of Sunday, March 8, is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267)," the RCMP said. "Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.