Police identify vehicle involved in serious collision with cyclist

The RCMP in Moncton, N.B., has identified a vehicle of interest after a cyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving a car and a cyclist near the intersection of Morton Avenue and Mascaret Street around 11 a.m.

Police believe the driver of the car was passing two cyclists and hit one of them before fleeing the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

The 26-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital for what police say are life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Codiac Detachment at 506-857-2400.