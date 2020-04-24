HALIFAX -- Police in the Halifax area are responding to weapons complaints in at least three separate communities.

The RCMP is on scene in a wooded area between the Haliburton Hills and Highland Park Heights subdivisions in Hammonds Plains, N.S. Police are also on scene in the Glen Arbour neighbourhood.

Police responded to the area Friday afternoon after receiving a report that shots had been fired.

Police are also investigating a report of shots fired in the Omega Court area of Hubley, N.S., which is located roughly 15 kilometres from Hammonds Plains.

The reports are unconfirmed at this time, but police are asking residents in those areas to remain inside, lock their doors, and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Meanwhile, Halifax Regional Police are investigating a weapons complaint at 30 Lamont Terrace in Dartmouth – which is the address of a Canadian Tire store.

Police say there is no threat to the public at the Dartmouth location at this time.

There is no word at this time as to whether the incidents are all connected.

This is a developing story. More to come.