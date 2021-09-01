Advertisement
Police in Halifax investigating suspicious fire that damaged two vehicles
Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021 2:08PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire that happened in Halifax early Wednesday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Evans Ave. after receiving a report of a vehicle on fire in a parking lot.
Police say the fire damaged two vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video of the area, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.