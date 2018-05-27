Featured
Police in Moncton searching for armed robbery suspect
Codiac RCMP are looking for a suspect who robbed JJ’s Convenience on Vail Street in Moncton Saturday night. (Courtesy: Wade Perry)
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 4:21PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, May 27, 2018 4:22PM ADT
Codiac RCMP is asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect who robbed a convenience store in Moncton Saturday night.
A man entered JJ’s Convenience on Vail Street just before 7:30 p.m. with a weapon. He demanded the clerk give him money and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say no one was injured.
A K-9 team was seen searching the area for the suspect. He is described as being between 5'6" and 5'9' tall with a slim build.
He had his face covered at the time, and was seen wearing jeans and a dark jacket with the hood pulled up.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.