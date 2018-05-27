

CTV Atlantic





Codiac RCMP is asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect who robbed a convenience store in Moncton Saturday night.

A man entered JJ’s Convenience on Vail Street just before 7:30 p.m. with a weapon. He demanded the clerk give him money and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say no one was injured.

A K-9 team was seen searching the area for the suspect. He is described as being between 5'6" and 5'9' tall with a slim build.

He had his face covered at the time, and was seen wearing jeans and a dark jacket with the hood pulled up.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.