Police in N.S. report two cases of arson in New Glasgow

As multiple wildfires continue to burn out of control in Nova Scotia, police in New Glasgow say two fires were intentionally set near the Aberdeen Hospital.

The two fires were found Tuesday afternoon within several feet of each other in the woods behind the hospital on East River Road, New Glasgow Regional Police said in a statement.

Both fires were extinguished.

“Any deliberate fire set in any case, especially in these conditions, is a blatant disregard for public safety,” Const. Ken Macdonald said in a statement.

“Conditions are extremely dry across the province, and restrictions are put in place to assist in reducing the risk of any additional fires.”

Handout photo from New Glasgow Police. Two incidents of arson are under investigation.

Police are investigating the two acts of arson and are requesting that members of the public with knowledge of the fires share information with police.

Two large wildfires remain out of control in the Tantallon area near Halifax and in Shelburne County. The Shelburne wildfire has grown to surpass 19,000 hectares, making it one of the largest fires in the province’s history. About 2,000 residents have been evacuated from the area.

In the Tantallon area northwest of Halifax, the fire has grown from 788 hectares to 837 hectares overnight into the morning. More than 16,000 residents remain evacuated.

