

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia is cracking down on motorists who drink or drive high.

More front line police officers in the province will soon be able to detect impaired driving thanks to a $4.5 million program that will train police how to do a better job at that.

“With the legalization of cannabis, we wanted to ensure that our law enforcement community had the appropriate skills and training available to respond to this,” said Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey.

Police have been working to combat impaired driving for years, but with the recent legalization of recreational cannabis officers need more training.

“(Being) impaired by drugs is not new,” Furey said. “It preceded Oct. 17, but we wanted to ensure that there was a focused effort and attention on those mediums and tools available to combat impaired by drugs and to enhance the training is a necessary first step.”

RCMP say four people die every day in Canada as a result of impaired driving. Despite annual awareness campaigns, people aren’t getting the message.

“The consequences that go along with impaired driving can last you an entire lifetime and can impact so many people,” said Nova Scotia RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson. “So, it’s important people make healthy choices before they get behind the wheel. There are options out there. They do exist.”

With the holiday season in full swing, the RCMP are reminding motorists to think before getting in the driver’s seat.

“When they’re out socializing with family or friends over the holidays, whether it be alcohol or cannabis that they’re consuming, we ask that you think about others and yourself,” Hutchinson said.

RCMP say they will be out in full force looking for impaired drivers this holiday season.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.