

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CARAQUET, N.B. -- RCMP in northeastern New Brunswick are asking the public to report so-called "burn-out" parties where drivers deliberately spin their wheels for large crowds of onlookers.

Sgt. Stephane Blanchard says there is always a rash of the parties in the week leading up to National Acadian Day, which was Thursday.

More than 100 people gathered during an incident last weekend in Ste-Rose, N.B., and police say their vehicles were pelted with rocks and bottles when they responded.

Blanchard says that between Aug. 8 and Aug. 10 police responded to nine reports of vehicle gatherings.

He says there is often alcohol involved, and the gatherings can get out of hand.

A number of people have been ticketed or charged with impaired driving.