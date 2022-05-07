Police in Nova Scotia attend several incidents involving off-road vehicles Saturday

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they responded to several incidents involving off-road vehicles on Saturday.

Around 1:58 p.m., police say Kings District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision with a side by side where a female passenger had been transported to hospital by Life Flight.

Police say the driver, a male, had also been transported to Halifax, but by ambulance.

Around 3:36 p.m., officers in the Annapolis District attended a report of a single-vehicle collision that involved a dirt bike. Police say the driver was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The Nova Scotia RCMP are asking off-road enthusiasts to slow down, drive safely, and enjoy your off-road activities in a safe and respectful manner," said RCMP, in a news release.

Then, just after 4 p.m., police say East Hants District RCMP officers attended an ATV collision where the driver had to be transported from the scene by Kennetcook Fire Department to see other first responders.

According to police, the driver's injuries are not known.

Colchester County District RCMP responded to another collision with an ATV around 5:10 p.m., where both, the driver and passenger, suffered minor injuries.