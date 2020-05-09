SOURIS, P.E.I. -- A man is in custody following a six-hour standoff in eastern Prince Edward Island that started when police responded to a domestic dispute that quickly escalated when officers learned the suspect could be armed.

When police arrived at Cantwell Crescent in Souris on Friday afternoon, they found a frantic woman outside. She was adament that a 25-year-old local man was in the process of destroying the inside of a home.

A perimeter was secured and neighbours were told to stay in their homes after police learned the man could be armed with a long-gun.

RCMP negotiators were called in, as was an Emergency Response Team from New Brunswick.

Just after 11 p.m., negotiators persuaded the man to surrender to police.

The suspect, who was the subject of an outstanding warrant, is facing charges related to firearms, uttering threats and mischief.

The RCMP issued a statement Saturday to thank local residents for their help.

"It was a highly charged situation and your co-operation to remain indoors and out of harm's way was exceptional," RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said in a statement.

"We recognize that the recent events in our neighbouring province has heightened our levels of fear, and your patience was very much appreciated."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2020.