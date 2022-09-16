Police in Stellarton, N.S., seek suspect after convenience store robbed

Police in Stellarton, N.S., are looking for a suspect in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a local convenience store early Friday morning.

The Stellarton Police Service say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Sobeys Fast Fuel located at 130 North Foord Street at about 12:50 a.m.

According to police, a man armed with a crowbar had broken the building’s glass door and entered the store, demanding money and cigarettes. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

The employee was not injured during the incident.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man standing roughly five-foot-eleven with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, a grey shirt, dark sneakers with white soles, black with red gloves, and a black balaclava.

According to police, the suspect was seen getting into the passenger side of a dark grey Volkswagen Jetta with black aftermarket rims and tinted rear windows.

“The only description of the driver was that they were wearing a red or pink sweater,” said Stellarton Police Service, in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stellarton Police Service at 902-752-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.