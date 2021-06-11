TOBIQUE, N.B. -- Police in western New Brunswick are continuing the manhunt for a suspect they say fired at officers and fled the scene on a road in a wooded area.

The RCMP say they located the suspect's vehicle this morning near the province's western border with Maine, between Plaster Rock and Perth-Andover, and the search is ongoing.

Police allege the man, 25-year-old Stephen Perley, Jr., is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Continue to avoid the #TobiqueNarrows area as #RCMPNB continues to search for Stephen Perley Jr. Do not post information or pictures on social media about police locations or operations. Follow @rcmpnb on Facebook and Twitter for updates. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) June 12, 2021

Although the Mounties say people in the area can leave their homes, they say the public should exercise caution and contact police immediately if they see the suspect.

The RCMP say Mounties responded to a report Friday night of a man pointing and firing a gun in Medford, north of Tobique Narrows.

Police say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle and when officers tried to stop him the suspect fired at them, hitting an RCMP vehicle but injuring no one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2021.