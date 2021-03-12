HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say they will have a presence in and around some Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools on Friday, after reports of threats were received Thursday.

In a short media release Friday, HRP says they received a report of "threats made to individuals related to HRCE schools" Thursday.

Police say there is no immediate danger to students or staff at this time, and the move is out of an abundance of caution.

CTV News reached out to Halifax Regional Police for further clarification. In an email, an HRP public information officer wrote that they cannot provide further information because investigation is active.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.