Police investigate a robbery at a Halifax jewelry store

Halifax police have released photos of suspect wanted in connection to a jewelry store robbery.

At 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 12, police responded to a report of a break and enter at a jewelry store at Spring Garden Place, on Spring Garden Road.

“The suspect broke into the store and took several pieces of jewelry. The suspect left the mall using the Brenton Street exit and fled the area on a bicycle,” said the Halifax Regional Police.

Police describe the suspect as a man who is 6-foot-2 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a mask, black gloves, a black hooded sweatshirt and black cargo pants at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.