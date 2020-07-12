HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man wounded in Halifax early Sunday morning.

At around 5:20 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Lynch Street. When police arrived at a residence in the area, they located a 31-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

As of 7:15 a.m., police remained on the scene. Police say they don’t believe the incident is random.

Police note the investigation is in its early stages, and investigators with the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are conducting the investigation.

Police say updates on the investigation will be provided when available.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story. More to come