Police investigate after car crashes through front entrance of New Glasgow, N.S. business

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are investigating after a car crashed through the front entrance of a local business.

New Glasgow Regional Police responded to the business on East River Road around 4:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 71-year-old man was driving a Toyota Highlander in the parking lot and lost control of the vehicle.

“The vehicle then collided into the front entrance of the H&R Block business on East River Road,” reads a news release from New Glasgow Regional Police.

The driver, and the three people in the building at the time of the crash, were not injured.

Police say the building sustained extensive damage and the matter is still under investigation.