HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following a weapons call at a Halifax bus terminal on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, at around 11:25 a.m., Halifax Regional Police and RCMP responded to 320 Lacewood Drive – a Metro Transit bus terminal.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered a male victim who was sprayed with a sensory irritant by a man he didn’t know.

Police say a friend of the victim helped him to flush his eyes during the incident – no further injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect reportedly fled on foot towards the Canada Games Centre, where he entered a vehicle described as a Toyota or Nissan before fleeing the area.

Police describe the suspect as a larger male, wearing black pants and a red hooded sweater.

The investigation continues.