

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX - Police are investigating after shots were fired on Barrington Street in Halifax Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a call to the 3400 block of Barrington Street around 9 p.m.

No one was injured in the shooting and police say they do not believe the incident to be a random act.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with any information, or anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.