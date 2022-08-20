Police investigate after vehicle destroyed by fire following Trenton, N.S. collision

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are investigating after a vehicle had been fully engulfed in flames in relation to a single vehicle collision on Friday.

Police say they and other first responders attended the scene on North Main Street at around 11:50 p.m., where a 2021 Dodge Ram had been fully engulfed in flames after the crash.

"Preliminary investigation indicated that the truck was travelling south on Main Street and left the roadway and came to rest near a variety store," said New Glasgow Regional Police, in a news release.

According to police, the 50-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, had been taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

After being closed to traffic for several hours, North Main Street has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.