GLACE BAY, N.S. -- A violent confrontation near Glace Bay High School is now under police investigation.

A video of the incident, which appears to show a group of youth swarming a man, has become the talk of the town.

"Well, I was of course sad to see something like that happen here in town," said Dave Sawler, a pastor at a local church.

He's been mentoring youth in the community for years and says he found the video disturbing.

It's a sentiment he's been hearing all over town and he says some of the reaction he has seen on social media only makes things worse.

"When you look at what's online right now, it went from one person physically being hurt," he said. "And now we have a community that almost feels like it's in crisis."

In a statement to CTV News, the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education says the incident near Glace Bay High is unacceptable and will not be tolerated -- adding "the incident impacts not only the school, but the school community."

The provincial school code of conduct will be followed.

"We have so many good kids and youth here in Glace Bay," Sawler said. "And of course, what's happening with a few isn't happening with everyone."

Cape Breton Regional Police confirm they are investigating an altercation at about 1 p.m. Tuesday between a group of youth and an adult male.

Police said a 42-year-old man was assessed by EHS at the scene, but was not taken to hospital.

They say officers spoke with the victim and the investigation continues.

Back at his church, Sawler says there are lessons to be learned and he will be speaking to the youth at his church about the incident.

"We're actually running a life skills program here tonight," Sawler said. "So, it's definitely going to be a topic that everyone's going to be talking about."

So far no charges have been laid.

Many are still wondering why the incident took place and what may have happened in the moments leading up to the video.

Neither police nor the school board would shed any more light on the matter Wednesday, simply saying that it remains under investigation.