ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax police investigate Dartmouth armed robbery

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning in Dartmouth, N.S.

    A man and a woman entered the Needs Convenience Store on Highfield Park Drive just before 1 a.m., according to a news release.

    The woman took out a handgun while the man grabbed cigarettes and money from behind the counter, police say.

    The suspects fled on foot, and police say they were last seen running to a nearby bus terminal.

    No one was injured in the incident.

    Police describe the male suspect as:

    • white
    • about six-feet-tall
    • medium build
    • wearing a black sweater, black puffy vest, brown Nike shoes
    • carrying a black backpack with “Canada” written on the front

    Police describe the female suspect as:

    • white
    • about five-feet-two-inches tall
    • medium build
    • wearing a black hoody with a green-coloured logo on the front, black pants, black shoes and large black sunglasses

    Police request that anyone with information contact the police at 902-490-5016.

    The investigation continues.For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    A ghostly shipwreck appears on the tip of Newfoundland; family, friends and peers pay their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent; and passengers come to the defence of a man who opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane in Mexico. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News