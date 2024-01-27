ATLANTIC
    • Halifax police investigate Dartmouth armed robbery

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning in Dartmouth, N.S.

    A man and a woman entered the Needs Convenience Store on Highfield Park Drive just before 1 a.m., according to a news release.

    The woman took out a handgun while the man grabbed cigarettes and money from behind the counter, police say.

    The suspects fled on foot, and police say they were last seen running to a nearby bus terminal.

    No one was injured in the incident.

    Police describe the male suspect as:

    • white
    • about six-feet-tall
    • medium build
    • wearing a black sweater, black puffy vest, brown Nike shoes
    • carrying a black backpack with “Canada” written on the front

    Police describe the female suspect as:

    • white
    • about five-feet-two-inches tall
    • medium build
    • wearing a black hoody with a green-coloured logo on the front, black pants, black shoes and large black sunglasses

    Police request that anyone with information contact the police at 902-490-5016.

    The investigation continues.For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

