Police investigate alleged shots fired at East Preston, N.S., home

The Nova Scotia RCMP and Halifax Regional Police are searching for information after shots were fired at a home in East Preston on Saturday.

In a Wednesday news release, police say they responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Highway 7 near Upper Governor Street around 9 a.m.

After arriving on scene, police say they learned a 67-year-old man from East Preston heard gun shots outside around 8 a.m. Later, police say damage consistent with bullet holes on the outside of the home, as well as unfired bullets and empty casings, were found.

No injuries were reported from the incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and police no not believe this was a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

