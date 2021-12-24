Police investigate armed robbery at a Halifax convenience store

HALIFAX -

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a commercial armed robbery at a Needs Convenience.

On Thursday around 7 p.m., police say they responded to 6130 Chebucto Rd., where a suspect entered with a silver handgun and demanded cigarettes and money.

Police say the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and a quantity of cigarettes. Officers say the suspect travelled southbound on Windsor Street.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white man, five feet seven inches tall, and average build. Police say he was wearing a black jacket with white trim, black hat and face mask, plaid pants and black shoes.

Police say the suspect has not been located and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.