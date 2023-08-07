Police investigate assault after man found unresponsive on Halifax waterfront

Police say they are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Sunday night at the Halifax Waterfront.

In a news release Monday, Halifax Regional Police say they received a report of a disturbance around 9:40 PM on the Halifax Waterfront, near the 1500 block of Lower Water Street. Upon arriving, officers found an unresponsive man on the boardwalk.

According to the release, the man was taken to the hospital with what police describe as life threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call 902-490-5020.

