

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police is investigating after two men allegedly assaulted and robbed a 55-year-old man.

According to police, the man was walking in the pathway near Forbes Street and Lynette Street in Spryfield, Halifax, when the suspects approached him around 11 p.m. Friday.

The victim told police he spoke with the men after recognizing one of them from the area. Investigators say shortly after walking away, the victim was knocked to the ground and assaulted by both men who kicked him in the torso.

Police say the victim realized his cell phone, cigarettes and a small amount of cash were taken from his jacket pocket after the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the suspects is described as a black male, six-foot-one, wearing a red coat and blue jeans. The other suspect is described as a white five-foot-nine male.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact HRP or Crime Stoppers.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.