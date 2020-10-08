HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a break and enter that occurred Wednesday evening in Halifax.

At 9:09 p.m. on October 7, officers responded to a break and enter at Brothers Meats located at 2665 Agricola Street, Halifax.

Police say witnesses observed a female approach Brothers Meats and throw a rock through the front window of the store and reach through the broken glass and remove the cash register from the counter.

Once the cash register was removed from the store the female throws the cash register to the ground and smashes it open. There were no bills inside the cash register only coins – several coins were left on the ground at the scene.

Police say the female subject then fled on foot north on Agricola Street with an undisclosed amount of the stolen coins.

Police describe the female suspect as a white female, age unknown, 5’6”, athletic build, long dark hair. She was wearing a black face covering, dark gloves, black jacket, black pants, and white sneakers.

Multiple police units, including the K-9 unit attended the scene, but police say there was too much pedestrian traffic in the area to deploy the service dog and locate a track of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.