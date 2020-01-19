HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating following a break and enter at a restaurant in downtown Halifax on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, at around 7:35 p.m., police responded to a report of a break-in, which wasn’t in progress at the time, at CUT Steakhouse on Salter Street. Police say the caller reported three male suspects broke into the restaurant on Friday and left with several liquor bottles.

Investigators with the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are conducting an investigation and have identified the suspects.

Investigators believe one of the suspects is armed with a firearm and are urging the public to use caution and not approach the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.