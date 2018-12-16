

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax say they arrested a tenant for growing marijuana while investigating a break-in at their home early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a break and enter in progress on Duncan Street shortly after 3 a.m. and arrested a man and a woman outside of the residence.

But while they were investigating the break-in at the home, police say they discovered a "large quantity" of cannabis plants.

Officers arrested the tenant for cultivation and the residence has been secured for a drug search warrant.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

While growing cannabis is legal in Nova Scotia, people are only allowed to grow up to four cannabis plants per household.