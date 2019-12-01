HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police is investigating following a break-in that occurred early Sunday morning in Halifax.

On Saturday, at around 2:56 a.m., police responded to a report of a security alarm sounding off at a Sobeys Express location at 5 Ruth Goldbloom Drive in Halifax. On arrival, police say they discovered a break and enter had occurred.

Police say the suspect broke the store’s glass door, entered the store and stole cigarettes.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a late model Toyota Rav 4, which had a spare tire on the back with a white cover; the vehicle also featured chrome rims and an insect deflector. There also appeared to be a passenger in the front seat.

Police say the vehicle was last seen heading onto Farnham Gate Road towards Highway 102.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.