Featured
Police investigate break-in at Halifax marijuana dispensary
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to an alarm going off at Coastal Canopy Dispensary on Agricola St. in Halifax at 2:40 a.m. Monday.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 11:58AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, May 21, 2018 12:20PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to an alarm going off at Coastal Canopy Dispensary on Agricola St. in Halifax at 2:40 a.m. Monday.
Officers say they arrived at the business to find the front door of the dispensary had been damaged and forced open.
Through their investigation, officers also found a large quantity of cannabis and drug paraphernalia throughout the business and are working on obtaining a search warrant.
On May 16, police seized cannabis and paraphernalia from the same dispensary after they were called to investigate a break-in.
There is no suspect information at this time.