

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say they responded to an alarm going off at Coastal Canopy Dispensary on Agricola St. in Halifax at 2:40 a.m. Monday.

Officers say they arrived at the business to find the front door of the dispensary had been damaged and forced open.

Through their investigation, officers also found a large quantity of cannabis and drug paraphernalia throughout the business and are working on obtaining a search warrant.

On May 16, police seized cannabis and paraphernalia from the same dispensary after they were called to investigate a break-in.

There is no suspect information at this time.