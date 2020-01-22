HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into a report from a woman who says her drink was tampered with at a downtown bar.

In an email sent to CTV News, a police spokesperon says they received a report of suspicious circumstances in relation to an incident that occurred Saturday at a bar on Argyle Street.

"A woman reported that she believed her drink had been tampered with while she was at the bar and became ill as a result," Halifax police spokesman Const. John MacLeod wrote.

Police say the incident is in the early stages of the investigation.