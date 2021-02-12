HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a hit and run motor vehicle collision that occurred early Friday morning in Dartmouth.

Police say at 12:06 a.m. on Feb. 12, police responded to a report of a loud collision in the area of Windmill Road and Wyse Road in Dartmouth.

At the scene, police located a Ford Flex that had suffered ‘significant damages’ while stopped at a traffic light.

Witnesses report that several moments prior to the collision, a Ford or possibly Chevrolet pick-up truck, white in colour was racing with a Hyundai Sonata on Alderney Drive.

Police say the white truck attempted to negotiate a right turn onto Wyse Road when it struck the median and collided with the Ford Flex.

There were no reported injuries, but the two racing vehicles were not located. The white truck involved in the collision was described as having tools and work equipment in the rear and possibly a red logo on the door. It is expected to have significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.