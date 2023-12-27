ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Police investigate Dartmouth shooting

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)

    Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.

    Halifax Regional Police says officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Mount Edward Road around 12:45 p.m.

    According to a Wednesday news release from police, officers believe the shots were fired around 2 a.m. and they located shell casings in the area.

    “No damage was located to any vehicles or residences in the area and there were no reported injuries,” reads the release.

    Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.

