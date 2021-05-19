HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred early Wednesday morning in Dartmouth.

At 12:45 a.m. on May 19th, police responded to a report of suspicious fire located at a residence in the 0-100 block of Walker Street in Dartmouth.

Police had received a report that two vehicles on fire, however, upon arrival determined six vehicles were involved and damaged by fire- four were parked in a residence and two on the roadway.

No one was injured in this fire. Police say investigators believe the fire was deliberately set.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, approximately 6’0” tall, wearing cargo shorts. There was also a vehicle, described as an older model, dark coloured Toyota Corolla, seen leaving the nearby area that is thought to be related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.