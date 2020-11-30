HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are currently on scene after a dead body was discovered on the street during Monday morning traffic.

Police say at approximately 7:15 a.m. Monday, they were called to the area of Lady Hammond Rd. and Robie St. in Halifax after a man was found dead.

Investigators and members of the Forensic Identification Section are currently on scene. The Medical Examiner Service has been contacted to assist with the investigation.

There are no other details at this time. Police remain on scene and traffic is being redirected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.