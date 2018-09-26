

Prince Edward Island RCMP and Charlottetown Humane Society Animal Control are investigating the death of a dog.

Police say a pit bull mix-breed broke free from its owner and attacked and killed a Manchester terrier walking with its family in New Argyle Shore, Long Creek, P.E.I.

“The dog was voluntarily forfeited to the Humane Society and will undergo an assessment to determine the dog's behaviour and risk to community,” the RCMP said in a news release. “As this dog was an out-of-province rescue and new to its owner, it is important for the assessment to be completed. If the assessment determines that the animal is unsafe for the community it will be ordered humanely euthanized.”

Queens District RCMP remind all dog owners that regardless of what breed of dog you own, it is important to ensure to know your pet well, how it reacts around other animals or people, and ensure it is controlled for the safety of members of the public and other animals.