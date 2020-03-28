HALIFAX -- N.S. RCMP are investigating a shooting in East Preston, N.S. that left a 45-year-old man injured on Friday.

Police say at approximately 6:10 p.m. on March 27, Halifax Regional Police responded to a shooting at a home on Brooks Dr. in East Preston.

By the time police arrived, the suspect had left the home in a black car. The victim, a 45-year-old man was already on his way to Dartmouth General Hospital.

Police say their preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was shot following an argument. It is believed the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing, and is being led by the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.