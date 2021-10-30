Police investigate Friday evening shooting in Dartmouth

On Oct. 29, around 8 p.m., police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive. Witnesses say the suspect appeared to be shooting at people in a vehicle in a parking lot near an apartment building, says the police report.

