HALIFAX -- Police are seeking the public’s help following a gas station robbery early on Saturday morning in Halifax.

On Saturday, at 1:50 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery that occurred at an Irving Gas station location on Lacewood Drive.

Police say staff reported a man entered and tackled a staff member to the floor and removed the cash register till.

Police say the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money toward Willett Street. Police note the staff member was not injured, and no weapons were observed.

Police say patrol officers and a Police Service Dog searched the area but have not located the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 30’s, six-foot, with a medium build. He was wearing a black mask, black jacket, and black sweatpants.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.