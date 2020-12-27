HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following a gas station robbery on Sunday morning in Halifax.

At around 4:35 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in progress at an Irving gas station location at 5450 Inglis Street. Police say a man entered the store, threatened a clerk with a syringe and demanded cash.

Police say the man fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 50s. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing all black clothing, including a black mask.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this incident, or video footage from the area, to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.