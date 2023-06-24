Police investigate Halifax shooting, say it was ‘not random’

Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a shooting early Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to Kingsmere Court at about 12:38 p.m. after hearing reports of gunshots in the area.

Police say no one was injured.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the scene as officers continue their work.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but HRP say it believes the incident was not random.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.