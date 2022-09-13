Police investigate hit-and-run collision in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred earlier this year.

On June 15, at approximately 5:50 a.m., police say two vehicles collided close to the Halifax approach to the A. Murray MacKay Bridge near the Barrington Street exit.

One of the vehicles struck the dividing barrier and overturned. Police say the other vehicle did not stop and continued to the bridge.

Investigators are looking to locate and speak to the driver of the vehicle that did not remain on scene.

The vehicle is described as an approximately 2003 model, two door, silver Honda Civic, driven by a woman with dark hair.

Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.